New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has appointeddespite criticism for taking other billionaires with conflicts of interest on board.Schmidt will head a 'Blue Ribbon Commission' tasked withCuomo announced on Wednesday during his daily coronavirus briefing.Schmidt announced, dropping into Cuomo's broadcast.While Cuomo confirmed in the same presser thatany digital component will likely involve the participation of Google. At the same time, the tech giant's insatiable hunger for health data, as evinced by initiatives likeand Google's, is unlikely to sit well with New Yorkers concerned about the company's privacy record.Cuomo was previously deluged by criticism after announcing on Tuesday thatpraising former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates asand calling forPublic schooling groups slammed the billionaire, accusing him of promotingThe Gates Foundation poured nearly half a billion dollars of its own money into the notoriouswhich while pitched as a way to improve floundering educational performance in mathematicssince its nationwide implementation in 2013. After steering over $4 trillion of taxpayer dollars into the government-funded program, the Foundation tacitlyacknowledging in a letter to donors thatin the past for his efforts to unilaterally refashion New York's admittedly dilapidated public school system. In 2015, he was accused ofby New York State Allies for Public Education, which highlighted his "cozy relationships" with charter school advocates and education technology businesses.In 2014, Schmidt, then the company's executive chairman, was appointed to a three-person commission to advise on a 'Smart Schools' bond issue, setting off alarm bells among consumer advocates who pointed out thatand his pledge to "revolutionize" the chronically strapped system has already gotten off on a bad foot. On Wednesday,even if they were being paid by companies located in their home state.Cuomo's decision to appoint private equity bigwigs,given that private equity firms often benefit from the same bankruptcies the state's businesses are hoping to avoid.