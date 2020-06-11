The Democrat-media complex has put a target on the backs of all police officers.The media praises violent left-wing rioters, looters and arsonists while vilifying police officers who are putting their lives on the line every day.Police boss Mike O'Meara has had enough!"Stop treating us like animals and thugs and start treating us with some respect ... Our legislators abandoned us. The press is vilifying us. It's disgusting," said Mark O'Meara.WATCH: