The New York Police Benevolent Association (PBA) railed Tuesday against state legislators and the press for "vilifying" law enforcement officers amid the nationwide demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.The New York Police Department (NYPD) has faced heightened scrutiny in recent days over its handling of protests, including criticism of one video showing two police cruisers lurching through protesters and another showing an officer pushing a woman to the ground, an incident that is under internal review.The Buffalo Police Department has also faced criticism over a graphic video shot by a WBFO journalist that shows a 75-year-old man slowly approaching a group of police officers until one of them tells him to move away and then pushes him to the ground, where he lies bleeding as officers walk away.O'Meara said he condemns the acts of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes.The protest slogan "I can't breathe," which were some of Floyd's last words, was originally coined after the death of Eric Garner, who died of asphyxiation at the hands of a NYPD officer in 2014.The slogan has been used at demonstrations protesting Floyd's death and police brutality, including among activists who have pressured lawmakers to defund police departments.New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) on Sunday pledged to cut funding for the NYPD and reallocate it to youth and social services after facing mounting pressure from demonstrators.Some New York lawmakers have redirected campaign donations from the New York PBA to bail funds in an effort to dissociate themselves from law enforcement organizations.House Democrats, meanwhile, have proposed sweeping reform legislation that would, among other things, repeal the qualified immunity doctrine, which protects police officers from lawsuits. Republicans are working on their own police reform bill as well.