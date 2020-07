© REUTERS/Carlo Allegri



Tensions were high in New York's so-called 'City Hall Autonomous Zone' (CHAZ) on Tuesday night, with protesters mocking cops over their education. The scenes left the demonstrators facing accusations of snobbery and privilege.Eyewitness footage shot outside City Hall in Manhattan shows protesters berating the police with a torrent of abuse, suggesting the officers are "getting paid to sit there like f**king idiots."One man in a skirt even twerked in front of the police before launching a verbal tirade, claiming that hairdressers have to go to school for longer than police do and that cops "can't even read a f**king history book."The beskirted man then directed his abuse at a black officer.he shouted while mincing back and forth before the line of cops.The incident sparked a flood of criticism of the protesters' actions, with many accusing them of displaying an extraordinary level of arrogance. "Confirms what we already knew.," commentator Erielle Davidson said on Twitter.There have been repeated clashes and outbreaks of violence at New York's so-called 'City Hall Autonomous Zone', or CHAZ, in honor of its namesake protest camp in Seattle, which was unceremoniously torn down by police on Wednesday morning.Eyewitness footage from the scene shows that protesters and police alike became increasingly agitated ahead of a New York City Council vote on police financing on Tuesday. The council subsequently voted to cut $1 billion from the NYPD's $6 billion annual operations budget.Opponents and supporters of the vote questioned the authenticity and effectiveness of the move. Some $484 million will be cut directly, including from upcoming training budgets,The Co-Chairman of the Council's Black, Latino and Asian Caucus, I. Daneek Miller, opposed the cuts,The week-long NYC encampment was established in the last week of June and mirrored other similar protest outposts established across the US in Seattle, Portland and beyond. The New York CHAZ was established amid a backdrop of looting, outbreaks of violence, and a spike in crime including burglaries and murders.There werein New York City during the peak of the anti-racism protests in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody,. So far in 2020 there have been roughly 25 percent more murders in New York City than in the same period last year.Seattle's CHAZ finally met its end on Wednesday, with police arresting those who refused to leave, but scenes in recent days suggest that New York City's CHAZ is just getting started.