© Getty Images / cream_ph

French prosecutors said Monday that police had arrested a man suspected of operating paedophilia sites on secret "darknet" internet networks providing pornographic videos and pictures to thousands of people worldwide.Bordeaux prosecutor Frederique Porterie said the suspect also appeared to have taken "an active role in the production of child pornography pictures and videos."After being taken in for questioning, he was, Porterie said., she added.French police and investigators from its specialised anti-violence agency worked alongside the EU's Europol police agency.The suspect posted the images on the so-called "darknet" of websites that can be accessed only with specific software or authorisations, ensuring anonymity for users.