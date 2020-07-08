The California couple caught on video painting over a Black Lives Matter mural in Martinez on the Fourth of July are being charged with a hate crime by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office.The tacky bright yellow Black Lives Matter painting was approved and paid for by the city."There is no oppression. There is no racism," he said. "It's a leftist lie."As the man filmed the people gathering, the woman bravely painted over the massive yellow letters with a roller of black paint."Keep this sh-t in f-cking New York, this is not happening in my town," the woman yelled at someone who was calling the couple racist for their peaceful demonstration.