Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is warning citizens to avoid Fourth of July celebrations during the Covid-19 pandemic, yet is fully in support of Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests and was even pictured at one not wearing a mask.He followed up on the actual holiday with multiple tweets doubling down on his warning."Happy Fourth. Please stay home and avoid gatherings with others. And don't forget your face covering," he wrote.The seeming hypocrisy has understandably earned Garcetti plenty of critics, many openly defying his order."Your request is denied due to Americans' liberty," actor and Los Angeles resident Adam Baldwin tweeted at the mayor.Plenty of politicians have found themselves accused of not practicing what they preach during the Covid-19 pandemic, like New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio who fit in a trip to a public gym in March right before an order from the governor shutting such establishments down went through — meaning he would have known the "dangers" of doing so before going.Like Garcetti, De Blasio and others have also shown support for BLM protests despite continually talking up the risk of public gatherings at the moment.