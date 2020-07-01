Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best asked why two African-Americans were dead at a place that "claimed to be working for Black Lives Matter" after a 16-year-old teenager was killed inside the CHOP police-free zone.Despite organizers urging occupiers to abandon the CHOP zone last week, it still remains very much active and as crime-ridden as ever.A 19-year-old man was shot dead and another wounded during an incident in the area two weekends ago.That was followed by a similar incident in the early hours of Monday which left a 16-year-old dead and a 14-year-old critically wounded.Best went on to assert that activists shouldn't have been allowed to "take over an entire neighborhood," adding "enough is enough here"."This kind of behavior is irrational and unacceptable," she added.Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan originally defended CHOP by characterizing it as a "summer of love" despite an explosion of rapes and other violent crimes in the area.