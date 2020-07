Witness statements about the shooting of two black teens on Monday at the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP, formerly CHAZ) create a confusing picture that leaves more questions than answers.The only detail these witnesses were in agreement about was to state that CHOP "security" neutralized the vehicle, its driver, and passenger.First details of the incident surfaced on Twitter through a user named "Malice Antifa Superstripper," who goes by @MaliceBD on the platform, who wrote:"2 guys in a stolen SUV shot up #CHOP tonight. They came through and fired ~15 shots, then maybe 15 mins later, drove across Cal Anderson field and opened fire again... and got f***ing MURKED by security on the ground."The poster included photos of the aftermath, which showed a vehicle badly damaged by gunfire and a bloodied interior.Many Antifa members and supporters of the far-left movement bragged about the result, proclaiming it to be a victory against fascism.On Monday morning, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best addressed the incident at a press conference in front of the abandoned East Precinct at the CHOP."We are not sure who shot at the car or why they shot at the car," Chief Best said. "Detectives are searching social media, hoping someone has information and will come forward."Chief Best was heckled by the crowd.Details of the case do not corroborate witness statements that the two teenagers had been doing a drive-by shooting.Questions mounted as video of the shooting was posted on social media.Audio of the militants following the incident conveys malice rather than empathy for other CHOP occupants with statements such as "I'm sorry I ran out of bullets."In one video of the incident, the apparent shooter or bystander says, "Not dead, huh? You wanna get pistol whipped?" immediately after the barrage of gunfire.Speculation and unsubstantiated claims by CHOP occupiers was once again enough for local elected officials capitalized on the tragedy to push their agenda before details of the two victims were even released.Council President Lorena Gonzalez tweeted out a narrative about gun violence.As more details became available such as the age of the victims, the stories began to change. The SUV was allegedly doing doughnuts in the nearby field at Cal Anderson Park before the incident. There may have been different vehicles present in the area. They may have been throwing fire crackers.In the prior shooting last weekend, occupiers in the CHOP blamed "white supremacists" even though CHOP representatives blamed gang violence. These statements were echoed by Council Member Sawant.Facing growing violence, multiple lawsuits, and growing local and national criticism, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced last week that the CHOP would be dismantled over the weekend. She failed to do so.After protesters prevented crews from removing the barriers on Friday, the CHOP still remained intact on Monday.As of press time, the Mayor has yet to make a statement of any kind regarding the shooting or release a formal plan for dismantling the CHOP but has proposed a $20,000,000 cut to the Seattle Police budget while residents and businesses beg for order to be restored in Capitol Hill.