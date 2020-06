© ABC News/YouTube

© Derek Simeone/Wikimedia Commons

"CHOP," Seattle's lawless Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, is no longer occupied.The "Solidarity Committee" of CHOP, the six-block cop-free area previously named CHAZ for Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, addressed their "Comrades in the struggle" on Twitter Wednesday to break the news: "The CHOP project is now concluded."So it remains unclear as to which "success" the committee is referring.Was it the wildly successful community garden?Or perhaps the communal food shortages?In discussing CHOP's success, one must not overlook its demonstrable safety and harmony.So far, about a dozen residents and businesses have sued the city over the anarchic zone that violated their constitutional property rights, and one shooting victim is reportedly considering suing the police, which would boil down to another lawsuit against the city.CHOP's Solidarity Committee concluded its announcement by urging onlookers not to "let the momentum die" — and of course by endorsing Joe Biden for president and rallying behind Jay Inslee and Mayor Durkan.They came, they saw, they killed and raped and pillaged. What #Success.Kylee Zempel is an assistant editor at The Federalist. Follow her on Twitter @kyleezempel