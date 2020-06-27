Society's Child
Seattle fail: CHOP zone barricades still intact, city slapped with ANOTHER lawsuit
Sat, 27 Jun 2020 17:33 UTC
Friday morning saw protesters at the "Capitol Hill Occupied Protest" (CHOP) stand-off with city workers who'd arrived to clear away street barriers set up around the zone, with one activist seen laying in the road to stop equipment from entering the area. Following the tense interaction and a lengthy meeting with protesters, however, Mayor Jenny Durkan now says the barricades will come down over the weekend.
At the meeting, city officials and activists discussed "the restoration of the Capitol Hill area and long-term changes to transform policing," Durkan said in a statement, adding that she sought to balance the protester's First Amendment rights with public safety.
Some of the barricades, however, will remain near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, according to a local report, suggesting the protesters plan to continue demonstrating in the area. It is not clear whether the city has approved that plan.
The moves to disband the anarcho-commune-slash-protest-zone come soon after a second lawsuit was filed against both the mayor and the city itself over CHOP.
Filed on Thursday, the suit - which also names Governor Jay Inslee - alleges that the city "did allow, aid, abet, and actively facilitate, the exclusive physical occupation, takeover and control of an approximate six city block area of publicly owned real property of an American city... by an un-elected, unauthorized, and violent group of citizens promoting a political special interest group."
The suit follows a similar complaint, filed earlier this week by more than a dozen local business owners. Though they voiced support for the rights and efforts of the Black Lives Matter movement, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs said they were concerned about "public order" and "safety," adding "They want access to their streets and to their properties."
Comment: It took a murder to finally get Seattle officials moving, and all they proved was how ineffectual they are at governing.
Quote of the Day
"America goes not abroad in search of monsters to destroy lest she involve herself beyond power of extrication, in all wars of interest and intrigue, of individual avarice, envy, and ambition, which assume the colors and usurp the standard of freedom. The fundamental maxims of her policy would insensibly change from liberty to force. The United States might become the dictatress of the world, but she would be no longer the ruler of her own spirit."
Recent Comments
My insurance skyrocketed after the so called 'affordable care' act. Pelosi is such an asshole
This system is long past it's best by date if this article is an indication of what is deemed important. Time for a complete re-think on politics...
"Meathead" has spoken. Archie Bunker had it right and the Michael Stivic character is alive and well inside of Rob (Meathead) Reiner.
Yeah, Bloomberg and Gore can hardly keep from laughing. Reiner was well-cast as "Meathead".
Maybe we should ignore her multiple murder attempts, and focus on her bat-shit crazy manifesto In her 'Manifesto' on the extermination of men, she...
Oh, by the way, the civil action probably involves an improper allowance of 'civil trespass' claim, et al. Just guessing.
R.C.