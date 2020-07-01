© Sputnik / Sergey Pyatakov



The West's Black Lives Matter movement is anti-Christian and anti-civilizational, according to Bishop Savva of Zelenograd, the deputy administrator of the Moscow Patriarchate.Statues around the world began to be removed and demolished during the recent Black Lives Matter protests, sparked by the police murder of unarmed black man George Floyd. Protestors have pulled down monuments to those with a history of racism, such as slave traders and leaders of the Confederacy.Black Lives Matter is a movement that originated by organizing protests against police brutality towards African Americans in the US. Since then, the campaign has gone worldwide, pushing for equality and the end of institutional racism against minorities.