Britons would strongly back a second lockdown if coronavirus cases spike, according to a new poll for Sky News which reveals the country's ongoing caution over the pandemic.As most of the nation prepares to lift the lockdown in the coming weeks, starting with England on Saturday, more than eight in 10 people (83%) said they would back another shutdown if there is a second spike.This suggests that people want to be seen to comply with the rules even after almost four months of restrictions in place affecting everyone's lives.The poll reveals broadly, suggesting the demographic clash - which some senior Tories worried about early on in the pandemic - has not materialised.The poll also revealsin lots of settings which are just about to open up.A total of, which open in England on Saturday.By contrast, people are comfortable going to one another's gardens, with just 12% saying they would be uncomfortable doing that., with the gap most pronounced in attitudes towards pubs.Some 18% of women said they will be comfortable going to a pub, compared with 32% of men.Reopening of pubs are a point of contention among the public.At least half of the public backed the government's decision to reopen schools, non-essential shops, hairdressers and hotels.However reopening pubs was only backed by 35% of the population, suggesting disquiet at the prospect of people struggling to socially distance indoors under the influence of alcohol.Almost half the population (48%) said they have been more anxious as a result of the pandemic, while 44% said they have been sadder as a consequence.YouGov interviewed 1,610 British adults on 29 June and 30 June.