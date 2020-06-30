objective health james corbett interview
This week our resident health experts Elliot Overton and Doug DiPasquale interview James Corbett, an award-winning investigative journalist. In this interview, James discusses various topics surrounding his most recent documentary series titled "Who Is Bill Gates".

James created the The Corbett Report website in 2007 as an outlet for independent critical analysis of politics, society, history, and economics. Since then he has written, recorded and edited thousands of hours of audio and video media for the website, including a podcast and several regular online video series.

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health for an indepth discussion on Bill Gates and our current "pandemic".

Links mentioned in the show:

The Corbett Report

"Who Is Bill Gates?" Documentary

Why Big Oil Conquered The World

Was There Foreknowledge of the Plandemic?


