The Minnesota Freedom Fund said it's spent "well over" $200,000 in bailing protesters out of jail — despite receiving more than $30 million in donations."We are working on doing more," the fund tweeted on Monday.The fund, established in 2016, briefly stopped accepting donations, which have been flowing in since the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.The backlash over the unused bailout cash was swift.Another person tweeted, "Nah, we want receipts. You received millions."Someone suggested MFF use some of the money toward hiring black activists."Create jobs, and mobilize these funds faster to the people that need them within the community all at once," the person wrote. "You have more than enough money to do that."Minneapolis erupted in protests and riots in the wake of Floyd's death, leading to the arrest of dozens.