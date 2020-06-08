"The risk to a person sitting quietly to pray in a church which is properly cleaned and supervised is surely not greater than a trip to the supermarket? The benefits to that person and countless others will be much greater, though. I wonder why churches not being allowed to open?"

For many Christians, corporate worship is seen as non-essential & something like a social gathering, rather than a command from God. The church has fallen for the notion that quarantining healthy people for weeks (contrary to biblical teaching), for the first time in history, was vital. We have lost our sense of proportion.

The Centrality of Worship

"Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for he who promised is faithful. And let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near." (Hebrews 12:24,25)

"Make a joyful noise to the Lord, all the earth,

Serve the Lord with gladness!

Come into his presence with singing!" (Psalm 100:1-3)

"Oh come, let us sing to the Lord;

Let us make a joyful noise to the rock of our salvation!

Let us come into his presence with thanksgiving;

Let us make a joyful noise to him with songs of praise!" (Psalm 95:1-3)

"Therefore let us be grateful for receiving a kingdom that cannot be shaken, and thus let us offer to God acceptable worship, with reverence and awe, for our God is a consuming fire." (Hebrews 12:28-29)

"But when you pray, go into your room and shut the door and pray to your Father who is in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will reward you." (Matthew 6:6-7).

"But you have come to Mount Zion and to the city of the living God, the heavenly Jerusalem, and to innumerable angels in festal gathering, and to the assembly of the firstborn who are enrolled in heaven, and to God, the judge of all, and to the spirits of the righteous made perfect, and to Jesus, the mediator of a new covenant, and to the sprinkled blood that speaks a better word than the blood of Abel." (Hebrews 12:22-24).

The Church has accepted the lockdown as essential when it is not

After being in the population for at least 6 months, and probably more, according to official figures, the virus has killed around 0.06% of the population. These are simply not the sorts of numbers that could justify the measures put in place (in any case, that figure is likely vastly inflated, due to the change in the way of recording Covid deaths, which was sneaked into the Coronavirus Act so that any deaths of a person *with* C-19, and not necessarily *from* C-19 are recorded).

, including one from Stanford University and even recently the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), , which is far below some original estimates and not far above a bad seasonal flu. It has been well known for some time that Covid-19 is potentially deadly for only a very small proportion of the population, and most people who get it do not suffer greatly.

There is no evidence whatsoever to show that quarantining perfectly healthy people has reduced deaths, as the chart below — including Sweden, which did not "lockdown" or close its churches — shows:

They don't actually believe their own pandemic propaganda. If they did, they would have been pleading with people not to meet up and risk lives, and they would have been calling for the police to intervene to stop them going ahead. Either there is a deadly virus which needs to be dealt with by the measures imposed; or it's not as deadly as they say. If it's the former, they are utterly irresponsible and show that neither black or white lives actually matter to them; if it's the latter (which it is), then why exactly are we all still living under their absurd impositions? One or the other, but not both!

We have lost our sense of proportion

"And what more shall I say? For time would fail me to tell of Gideon, Barak, Samson, Jephthah, of David and Samuel and the prophets - who through faith conquered kingdoms, enforced justice, obtained promises, stopped the mouths of lions, quenched the power of fire, escaped the edge of the sword, were made strong out of weakness, became mighty in war, put foreign armies to flight. Women received back their dead by resurrection. Some were tortured, refusing to accept release, so that they might rise again to a better life. Others suffered mocking and flogging, and even chains and imprisonment. They were stoned, they were sawn in two, they were killed with the sword. They went about in skins of sheep and goats, destitute, afflicted, mistreated - of whom the world was not worthy wandering about in deserts and mountains, and in dens and caves of the earth." (Hebrews 11:32-38)

"Captain, my religious belief teaches me to feel as safe in battle as in bed. God has fixed the time for my death. I do not concern myself about that, but to be always ready, no matter when it may overtake me.... That is the way all men should live, and then all would be equally brave."

In Conclusion

"And Jehoshaphat stood in the assembly of Judah and Jerusalem, in the house of the LORD, before the new court, and said, "O LORD, God of our fathers, are you not God in heaven? You rule over all the kingdoms of the nations. In your hand are power and might, so that none is able to withstand you. Did you not, our God, drive out the inhabitants of this land before your people Israel, and give it forever to the descendants of Abraham your friend? And they have lived in it and have built for you in it a sanctuary for your name, saying, 'If disaster comes upon us, the sword, judgment, or pestilence, or famine, we will stand before this house and before you — for your name is in this house — and cry out to you in our affliction, and you will hear and save." (2 Chronicles 20:5-9).