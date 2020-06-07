The WHO

"The way in which we code deaths in our country is very generous in the sense that all the people who die in hospitals with the coronavirus are deemed to be dying of the coronavirus."

because the Gates Foundation's money comes from investments in big business, it could serve as a Trojan horse for corporate interests to undermine WHO's role in setting standards and shaping health policies."

"Your silence about what is clearly a massive cholera epidemic in Sudan daily becomes more reprehensible. The inevitable history that will be written of this cholera epidemic will surely cast you in an unforgiving light."

80% of WHO's funding comes from "voluntary contributions" provided by private donors including pharmaceutical companies and industry groups like Bill Gates' Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI)

The CDC

It appears that our mission is being influenced and shaped by outside parties and rogue interests."

A devout catholic, Redfield saw AIDS as the product of an immoral society. For many years, he championed a much-hyped remedy that was discredited in tests. That debacle led to his removal from the job in 1994."

"Redfield is about the worst person you could think of to be heading the CDC at this time. He lets his prejudices interfere with the science, which you cannot afford during a pandemic."

The NHS and Corporate Nations

