Military involvement

Online censorship

a potentially toxic combination that threatens to significantly - if not profoundly - distort public sphere discussion in favour of power

the UK government has "effectively terrorized" people

Uncertain science

Dr Piers Robinson, who researches and writes about propaganda and communications. He is the author of The CNN Effect: The Myth of News, Foreign Policy and Intervention and Pockets of resistance: British news media, war and theory in the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Follow him on Twitter @PiersRobinson1

Have сensorship of scientists, alarmist messaging and conspiracy theory smears all been used to reinforce the 'official' narrative on coronavirus? Can these distortions ever be justified?One of the problems with researching and writing about propaganda is that so many people believe it is something alien to democratic states.What Edward Bernays, considered by many to be a key figure in the development of 20th-century propaganda techniques, said was that "the conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society."Although such persuasion activities can involve consensual techniques, they also frequently include less consensual techniques, involving forms of deception, incentivization and coercion. To what extent have such non-consensual methods of persuasion - that is to say, propaganda - been used with respect to Covid-19?It has recently come to light that UK Column reports that this group, named the 'Scientific Pandemic Influenza group on Behaviour (SPI-B)', was (re)convened on February 13, 2020.One document produced by this group identifies "options for increasing adherence to social distancing measures," which include persuasion, incentivization and coercion. In the section on persuasion it states that the "perceived level of personal threat needs to be increased among those who are complacent, using hard-hitting emotional messaging."And it has also become public knowledge that the 77th Brigade, part of the British military, has been part of the Covid-19 communication strategy. include information warfare and "supporting counter-adversarial information activity," which includes "creating and disseminating digital and wider media content in support of designated tasks."Tobias Ellwood, who is both a member of parliament and chair of the House of Commons Defence Select Committee, is, remarkably, a reservist with the 77th Brigade. In an answer to a written question in parliament it was confirmed thatin the Cabinet Office and are working to counter dis/information about Covid-19." The Rapid Response Unit itself was established in 2018 in order to, according to its head Fiona Bartosch , counter "misinformation" and "disinformation," and "reclaim a fact-based public debate."According to the Times , Sir Mark Sedwill backed the creation of the unit, which in turn had developed out of a wider national security review which he himself had led. Sedwill is an extremely powerful individual , holding the posts of cabinet secretary, head of the Civil Service and national security advisor.Meanwhile,. YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has declared that it would act to remove anything going "against World Health Organization" recommendations. Notable removals from YouTube include interviews with Dr John Ioannidis of Stanford University and British physician Professor Karol Sikora.At the same time, the casual deployment of the 'conspiracy theory smear' seems to have become a key part of closing down legitimate questioning. For example, author Douglas Murray has described carefully how a think-tank associated a discussion on the origins of the coronavirus with a far-right 'conspiracy theory', effectively worthy of censorship, even though Western governments have been investigating the possibility that the virus leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan.Murray insightfully observes, "When the term 'conspiracy theory' is watered-down or made redundant as a term by being used of things that may be true, then we're in trouble. It shuts down interrogation." Columnist Melanie Phillips used the term to smear Lord Sumption's critique of lockdown, even though his argument made no reference to anything that could be construed as suggesting 'conspiracy' In the case of Covid-19, that means it is very likely the activities described here will have shored up the UK government's narrative, which "the majority of people who actually get this infection do not die." Whitty also made clear that for most people contracting the virus, the result is symptom-free, or only a mild or moderate disease that does not require hospitalization.It is a reasonable assumption that those involved in employing tools of manipulation and propaganda would defend their activities on the basis that the science was confirming Covid-19 was a uniquely threatening virus and that, in order to achieve a greater good, vast and intrusive interventions along with a manipulative 'persuasion' operation were necessary.If, however, it transpires that the lockdown responses we have seen have either been unnecessary, or worse have actually created a greater level of suffering and harm than would otherwise have been the case, then there will be many people with hard questions to answer.That will certainly be the case for those scientists whose modelling was used to justify the initial lockdown strategy. But it will also be the case for those behavioural scientists advising the government to increase people's sense of fear, the military staff involved with manipulating the public sphere, and those tech giants who have willingly censored scientists and other critical voices.