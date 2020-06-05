© AFP / Thomas Samson

Veteran stockbroker Peter Schiff has shared his view on Elon Musk's call to break up monopolies, particularly e-commerce giant Amazon. According to Schiff, it's time to end the US Federal Reserve's monopoly on money printing.In a follow-up tweet to the Tesla boss' "Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong!" post, Schiff has slammed the US central bank.Schiff, who has repeatedly warned the US economy is a "gigantic bubble," later retweeted his own earlier tweet, stating that the national debt had already passed $24 trillion.