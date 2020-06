© REUTERS/Brendan McDermid



Publishing and e-commerce giant Amazon is facing a wave of criticism for refusing to publish a book questioning whether the media and medical experts made the threat of Covid-19 seem much bigger than it is, before backing down."Your book does not comply with our guidelines," Amazon informed author Alex Berenson on Thursday about his submitted work 'Unreported Truths about Covid-19 and Lockdowns Part 1: Introduction and Death Counts and Estimates'., where Amazon was blasted by SpaceX founder Elon Musk as a "monopoly" that needs to be "broken up."Berenson accused the company of "outrageous censorship," pointing out thatFollowing the accusations of censorship and anger online in support of Berenson,"Looks official - @amazon BACKED DOWN! Of course I don't know what anyone who doesn't have @elonmusk and so many others pushing will do, but at least this time they backed down," the author later tweeted.The author, who covered the pharmaceutical industry while working at the New York Times from 1999 to 2010, has called Covid-19 a "minor risk" for all except the "most at-risk populations." He has described his book about the pandemic as "an introduction and a discussion of death coding, death counts, and who is really dying from Covid, as well as a worst-case estimate of deaths with no mitigation efforts."'Unreported Truths' is meant to be the first in a series of short ebooks by Berenson on the coronavirus released through Amazon's Kindle Direct Publishing program, which allows writers to self-publish their works."Due to the rapidly changing nature of information around the Covid-19 virus, we are referring customers to official sources for health information about the virus. Please consider removing references to Covid-19 for this book," the company originally told Berenson, who published part of 'Untold Truths' on his website prior to Amazon's reversal.While the company claimed its "guidelines" prevented it from publishing Berenson's thoughts on the current pandemic,, currently imprisoned for killing three people.In their official guidelines , Amazon says it offers books that some customers "may find objectionable," but "we reserve the right not to sell certain content" and to remove works from the website that offer a "poor customer experience."