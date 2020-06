© Reuters / Yuri Gripas

President Donald Trump went on an extended rant against the nation's governors Monday, calling them "weak" for failing to quell the violence in the nation's cities."Most of you are weak," Trump told governors on a conference call. "You have to arrest people."Attorney General Bill Barr, who was also on the Monday call, told governors they have to "dominate" the streets and control, not react to crowds, and urged them to "go after troublemakers."Trump's remarks to the governors followed a sixth day of clashes Sunday between police and protesters in cities across the nation that erupted in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.More than 4,400 arrests have been made at demonstrations nationwide since video emerged showing former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin holding his knee to Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes. Floyd can be heard saying "I can't breathe."Trump told the governors that he is beefing up police presence in Washington."Washington was under very good control, but we're going to have it under much more control," Trump said. "We're going to pull in thousands of people ... We're going to clamp down very, very strong."