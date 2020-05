© Getty



As if we didn't have enough to worry about with giant murder hornets invading the US and a global pandemic, millions of 17-year cicadas will emerge from the ground this year. Virginia Tech says in a news release.Luckily, cicadas are harmless to humans. At most, the noise they make could become a nuisance."Communities and farms with large numbers of cicadas emerging at once may have a substantial noise issue," said Eric Day, Virginia Cooperative Extension entomologist in Virginia Tech's Department of Entomology "Hopefully, any annoyance at the disturbance is tempered by just how infrequent -- and amazing -- this event is."However, they are a danger to orchids, vines and trees due to the egg-laying habits of its females."Cicadas can occur in overwhelming numbers and growers in predicted areas of activity should be watchful," said Doug Pfeiffer, a professor and extension specialist in Virginia Tech's Department of Entomology.Cicadas are large, cleared-winged insects that occur either annually or periodically. It's a mystery as to why periodical cicadas only emerge every 13 or 17 years, but it's been theorized that it's to avoid syncing up with predator cycles.