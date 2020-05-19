© FBI via AP



The gunman who killed three U.S. sailors at a military base in Florida last year communicated with al-Qaida operatives about planning and tactics in the months leading up to the attack, U.S. officials said Monday, as they lashed out at Apple for failing to help them open the shooter's phones so they could access key evidence."We now have a clearer understanding of Alshamrani's associations and activities in the years, months and days leading up to his attack," Attorney General William Barr said at a news conference in which he chastised Apple for not helping open the phones.Alshamrani was killed by a sheriff's deputy during the Dec. 6 rampage at a classroom building at Naval Air Station Pensacola. He had been undergoing flight training at Pensacola as part of instruction offered at American military bases to foreign nationals. Besides the three sailors who died, eight other people were injured.Alshamrani created minicam videos as he cased a military school building and saved a will on his phone that purported to explain himself — the same document AQAP released after the shooting when it claimed responsibility for it, said FBI Director Chris Wray, who called the attack"He wasn't just coordinating with them about planning and tactics," Wray said. "He was helping the organization make the most it could out of his murders."Asked whether al-Qaida had directed or inspired the attacks, Wray said it was "certainly more than just inspired."The phones have already yielded valuable intelligence, officials said, citing a recent counterterrorism operation in Yemen that targeted an AQAP associate Alshamrani had been in touch with.The Justice Department had asked Apple to help extract data from two iPhones that belonged to the gunman, including one that authorities say Alshamrani damaged with a bullet after being confronted by law enforcement."In cases like this, where the user is a terrorist, or in other cases, where the user is a violent criminal, a human trafficker, a child predator, Apple's decision has dangerous consequences for public safety and the national security and is, in my judgment, unacceptable," Barr said.In a statement Monday, Apple said it had provided the FBI with "every piece of information available to us, including iCloud backups, account information and transactional data for multiple accounts." It rejected the idea of making its products more accessible for law enforcement's benefit.Separately, AQAP, al-Qaida's branch in Yemen, released a video claiming the attack. AQAP has long been considered the global network's most dangerous branch.Operational training for Saudi students at multiple U.S bases was suspended soon after the shooting, but the Pentagon has since given the Navy and other military services conditional approval to resume the instruction.Barr said Monday that the Saudis have been cooperative and have worked with the U.S. to buttress vetting.In a statement, the Saudi Embassy in the U.S. lauded the developments in the investigation of the shooting and reiterated the Saudi government's support of relations with the U.S. and joint efforts against extremism."We will never let the terrorists win, or allow their acts of hatred to divide us," the embassy said. "The U.S.-Saudi partnership is one of the primary pillars of the global effort to dismantle and defeat terrorist networks such as AQAP. And our two countries will maintain our unbreakable commitment to combat the forces of evil, wherever they exist."(AP)