Society's Child
4 dead in shooting incident at Pensacola naval base; suspect was Saudi national, officials say - UPDATES
ABC News
Fri, 06 Dec 2019 18:43 UTC
The shooter was identified as Mohammed Alshamrani, a Saudi national and member of the country's air force who was in the U.S. for flight training, law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation told ABC News. Investigators are trying to determine whether the shooting was terror-related, the officials said.
Authorities responded to reports of a shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola at 6:51 a.m. on Friday, officials said. ATF and FBI also responded to the scene.
The shooting took place at one of the classroom buildings on the base, officials said. Officers with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene and fatally shot the suspect after exchanging gunfire.
Three people, including the shooter, were pronounced dead on scene, police said. One victim was taken to the hospital and died from injuries.
Eight others injured in the shooting were transported to Baptist Hospital, police said. The condition of those victims has not been released.
"Walking through the crime scene was like being on the set of a movie," Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan told reporters earlier in the day, adding, "The threat has been negated, our community is secured at this time."
None of the victims have been identified.
In a later interview with ABC News' Eva Pilgrim, Morgan confirmed the suspect used a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine.
Morgan described a "war zone," a crime scene that could take "days to process."
At the scene, "a tremendous number of rounds fired," he added. "Crime scene was littered with rounds."
Two officers were among those wounded in the shooting. One officer was shot in the leg and is currently in surgery. The second officer was shot in the arm and is undergoing care at the hospital. They are both expected to survive.
They're "doing great," Morgan told ABC News. "Expect one to be released today. The other one will be in the hospital for awhile."
"There's some real heroism today," said Capt. Timothy Kinsella, commanding officer at NAS Pensacola.
"This is a dark day for a very great place," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a press conference Friday afternoon. "It not only strikes at the heart of the community of northwest Florida but throughout the Navy."
The FBI is leading the investigation with local authorities and ATF assisting, officials said. The U.S. Attorney's Office is also involved.
According to two law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation, authorities are urgently focused on two likely possible motives: whether the shooter had religious or ideological reasons; or was there a problem or hostility that developed in the course of the training at Pensacola.
"Base security and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are currently investigating. The names of the victims will not be released until the next of kin have been notified," the Navy said in a statement.
A handgun was identified as the weapon used by the suspect. Only security forces are allowed to carry weapons on the base, Kinsella said.
The shooter was part of an international training service where officers from partner nations are brought to NAS Pensacola to train, Kinsella said, adding that the suspect was part of the "aviation pipeline."
The base is shut down until further notice, according to Kinsella.
Mental health coordinators have been sent to talk to witnesses and the victims' families, DeSantis said. The Department of Children and Family Services has sent a mobile response team to the area.
NAS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to the base's website. The facility includes the Naval Aviation Schools Command, Naval Air Technical Training Center, Marine Aviation Training Support Group 21 and 23, the Blue Angels, and the headquarters for Naval Education Training Command.
During his roundtable on small business and red tape reduction accomplishments on Friday, President Donald Trump sent his condolences to families of the "warriors" killed and spoke about his call with the King of Saudi Arabia.
"I can tell you it's a horrible thing that took place and we're getting to the bottom on it," Trump said. "All of the investigators are there now and they're studying it very closely and terrible thing, and our condolences to the families."
The president also echoed what he said in his previous tweet about his call with the King of Saudi Arabia.
"The king said that the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shoots and that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people so much," Trump said.
This is the second shooting incident on a Navy base in the last week.
A 22-year-old active-duty sailor opened fire on three civilian employees, killing two, before he fatally shot himself at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard near Honolulu on Wednesday, military officials said.
The suspected shooter opened fire on shipyard personnel with his M4 service rifle and then used his M9 service pistol to shoot himself, officials said.
Comment: Alshamrani allegedly left a manifesto online before the attack, at least according to "SITE Intelligence Group":
SITE, a private organization that monitors and tracks extremist groups' online presence, published the text of the manifesto on Friday. While officials have yet to name the attacker, he was confirmed to be a Saudi military officer stationed at the naval air station for training. Posted on Twitter shortly before the gunman carried out the shooting, the manifesto attacked what it calls an American "war of attrition" waged on Muslims around the world, citing the US drone war and the Guantanamo Bay prison in Cuba, where a number of terrorism suspects face indefinite detention.Either guys like this don't realize that saying things like this will only have the result of increasing the American establishment's resolve in the Middle East; or they know that's exactly what will happen, and that's why they write such things. Funny how the results of such manifestos align so well with the goals of the people behind SITE Intelligence...
"I'm not against you for just being American, I don't hate you because your freedoms," the post begins. "I hate you because every day you [support] funding and committing crimes not only against Muslims but also humanity," the manifesto, attributed to the attacker, read.
The document also takes aim at Washington's unmatched defense spending which, the author argues, only provides "Americans a false sense of security," warning that they won't be "safe" until US troops withdraw from "our lands."
...
The manifesto was released just as the New York Times reported that six Saudi nationals had been detained for questioning at the Pensacola naval base, some of which reportedly filmed the officer's shooting rampage, which injured eight in addition to the fatalities.
See also: UPDATE (DEC 8)
Alshamrani reportedly hosted a dinner party in the week before the shooting where he played mass shooting videos for his guests:
A U.S. official on December 7 also told AP that the Saudi hosted a dinner party earlier in the week in which he and three others watched videos of mass shootings.RT adds the following detail:
Federal investigators have not disclosed any motive behind the attack, which occurred on December 6 when the Saudi national is said to have opened fire with a handgun inside a classroom at the Naval Air Station Pensacola.
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on December 7 that he was not ready to call it an act of terrorism.
Labeling an act by a Saudi national could be a sensitive topic. Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia is closely allied with the United States, and Washington relies on Riyadh to be a counter to Shi'ite-led regional rival Iran.
...
One of the three students who attended the dinner party videotaped outside the building while the shooting was taking place, a U.S. official told AP on condition of anonymity.
Two other Saudi students watched from a car, the official said. All three are being questioned by investigators.
...
Officials said they have so far found no indications Alshamrani had links to international terrorist groups.
At least ten Saudi military students were being held at Naval Air Station Pensacola and several more were "unaccounted for" after the Friday shooting that left at least three dead and eight injured, an anonymous US official told AP on Saturday.The FBI confirmed the shooter's identity:
"The NAS Pensacola shooter is identified as Saudi national Mohammed Alshamrani," the FBI field office in Jacksonville said in a statement on Twitter, accompanying it with a photo of the attacker that has been widely circulated on social media.UPDATE (DEC 8) - #2
The US Navy also released the names of three sailors whose lives were claimed by the gunman as he went on a shooting rampage inside a classroom. All three victims were students of the Naval Aviation Schools Command.
The Navy said that the victims, identified as Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, 23, Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham, 19, and Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters, 21, attempted to neutralize the shooter, noting that "if not for their actions, and the actions of the Naval Security Force that were the first responders on the scene, this incident could have been much worse.""When confronted, they didn't run from danger; they ran towards it and saved lives."The FBI, which has been leading the investigation into the incident, said earlier that its Joint Task Force was involved in the process, but fell short of labeling the carnage a terrorist attack. "The shooter's motivation is still being determined," the FBI said on Saturday.
The FBI is now treating the shooting as an act of terrorism:
Reader Comments
RC
--20 of them look like Hillary
--10 look like Rosie ODonnell
--15 look like Debbie Wasserman Schultz
--10 look like Ruth Ginsburg
--4 look like Nancy Pelosi
---and the rest look like that transgender thing that is mad because no one will wax its balls....