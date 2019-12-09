Comment: It's pretty clear what happened at Pensacola Naval Base the other day: a visiting Saudi military officer shot dead two American officers.
What is completely unclear is what the heck US authorities/media are doing with the narrative about it...
Filmmaker Mike Cernovich, The Post Millennial editor-at-large Andy Ngo, and Fox host Pete Hegseth are among those who have been suspended from Twitter for utilizing Alshamrami's manifesto or social media excerpts to speculate on his motivation for carrying out the deadly attack.
Both Cernovich and Hegseth were suspended for posting excerpts from Alshamrami's social media, which included disturbing posts indicating the shooting was motivated by anti-American and anti-Israel sentiments.
Andy Ngo was suspended pending he delete a tweet which included a copy of Alshamrami's manifesto, the copy of which was made public by SITE — a non-governmental organization that monitors white supremacist and jihadist terror threats.
According to the Twitter Terms of Service, promoting or providing media intended to further a terrorist organization's goals is a violation of the platform's policies, leading to an immediate, permanent suspension. However, the terms of service also state that discussion of terrorism for "clearly educational or documentary purposes" does not constitute a violation.
The Post Millennial reached out to Twitter for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.
UPDATE: A Twitter spokesperson responding to The Post Millennial advised that Cernovich, Ngo, and Hegseth had been suspended for posting the shooter's manifesto. However, neither Cernovich nor Hegseth's tweets included the manifesto. Twitter declined to answer any further questions on the justification for their suspensions.
Comment: The whole thing is nuts. It's outright censorship, no doubt about it, but why? Why tip their hand? What was so important about this shooting incident in Florida to make them do that?
You've got a Saudi soldier 'losing it' and shooting dead American servicemen, then initial media reporting about an 'anti-American and anti-Israel manifesto found online thanks to SITE Intelligence [Mossad]', but then US authorities back down from that position and instead resist the temptation to spin a 'terror attack' out of it...
Instead they now have Twitter and other social media platforms actively 'cleaning up' mentions of the now-dropped terror narrative.
One wonders whether 'Israel' 'offered' the US this 'terror attack gift', but the Americans declined it so as not to offend Saudi Arabia and hurt mutual business arrangements (not least whatever set-up involves training Saudi Air Force pilots at Pensacola).
Then again, the above 'attack-that-was-not-a-terror-attack' may never have been earmarked for 'a terror production' in the first place. It was the second such shooting by a sanctioned officer at a US Navy base inside a week:
Sailor kills 2, wounds 1 before taking own life at Hawaii's Pearl Harbor base
The only thing we can be sure of is that efforts are underway by some in US govt/media to downplay the fact that the 'lone gunman' in Pensacola was a Saudi national.