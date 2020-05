© Helayne Seidman



Big Tech companies are aggressively tamping down on COVID-19 "misinformation" — opinions and ideas contrary to official pronouncements.Dr. Knut M. Wittkowski, former head of biostatistics, epidemiology and research design at Rockefeller University, says YouTube removed a video of him talking about the virus which had racked up more than 1.3 million views.Wittkowski, who holds two doctorates in computer science and medical biometry, believes the coronavirus should be allowed to achieve "herd immunity," and that short of a vaccine the pandemic will only end after it has sufficiently spread through the population.In articles and interviews across the web, he has likened COVID-19 to a "bad flu." That likely made him a target for YouTube, which said in April it would be "removing information that is problematic" about the pandemic."Anything that goes against [World Health Organization] recommendations would be a violation of our policy and so removal is another really important part of our policy," CEO Susan Wojcicki told CNN While the doctor might have been too hot for YouTube, he has found a home at the American Institute for Economic Research , which is currently hosting the video online.Across social media, censors have been racing to limit the flow of verboten information."We have broadened our definition of harm to address content that goes directly against guidance from authoritative sources of global and local public health information," Twitter said in April shortly after removing two tweets by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.That same month Facebook conceded they had been working with state governments in California, New Jersey and Nebraska to remove pages for anti-quarantine events.Wittkowski, however, says history has already vindicated his earlier position that the old and immunocompromised alone should have been strictly isolated, which The Post reported in March Roughly one-third of all US COVID-19 deaths have been among nursing-home patients and staff, a problem which Wittkowski says was deeply exacerbated in New York by Gov. Cuomo's March 25 executive order requiring nursing homes to accept individuals with the virus.He dismissed a new order from the governor this week requiring regular COVID testing for staff as a farce."We don't have to fear anything but fear," he said. "Wasn't that an American who said that?"