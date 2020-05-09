We may indeed be just at the beginning of the implementation of ID2020 — which includes forced vaccination, population reduction and total digital control of everybody, on the way to One World Order; and global financial hegemony — Full Spectrum Dominance, as the PNAC (Plan for a New American Century) likes to call it. [Peter Koenig]

The team behind the UK Government Covid-19 response

Neil Ferguson defends lockdown policy while conveniently forgetting the failure record of his "model"

overarching agenda was always the increased surveillance and control of the majority of the population.

Ferguson H1N1 case study — Patrick Vallance — GlaxoSmithKline

Scientists, epidemiologists and analysts are not speaking as one voice on Covid-19

It does not make any sense. I have no clue [what inspired Ferguson to make his estimates]. I don't like to engage in conspiracy theories, so, if you have a model that give results that contradict everything else, then you contact your colleagues, you say, 'Send me your model, let me try it, let us compare what we have, where are we in agreement and what is it that makes my model different from yours?'. This is how science works. We all make mistakes — but we don't present the results without first double-checking.

I've never seen a model of the diseases I've dealt with where the worst case actually came out [...] they always overshoot.

The Big Pharma monopoly dictating the "new normal" in global healthcare

CEPI and Imperial College partnership

Development of Covid-19 vaccines

GAVI and CEPI partnership, December 2018

The UK Government blurring the lines between private and public sector when it comes to vaccines

The UK Vaccine Network

"It's Humanity versus the virus" follows World Immunisation Week (April 26th-30th)

will be easily gaslighted by such a lexicon into accepting anything that will address the concerns that have been imprinted into their subconscious.

If you are looking for information about vaccines, be sure to consult trusted and credible sources, like your health worker, local health authorities, health institutions like NHS.UK, Public Health England, WHO or the members of the Vaccine Safety Net.

The loving embrace of a vaccine administered by the biggest public-private partnership in history. This is what the Secretary General of the UN is promoting.

Public Health England — who are they, and how are they linked to Porton Biopharma?

Matt Hancock and UK Government commercial interests in Covid-19

Babylon Health — the NHS is

not

for sale (!)

The links between Dominic Cummings in the heart of Downing Street, the health secretary and this AI health firm are increasingly murky and highly irresponsible.

Babylon and Bill Gates

Babylon and Covid-19

Cummings and Hancock — tag team that pushed for lockdown while promoting vaccines

© Radical Larry 1 / CC BY-SA 4.0



Covid-19 is pushing us towards global health fascism

One of the questions I get asked the most these days is when the world will be able to go back to the way things were in December before the coronavirus pandemic. My answer is always the same: when we have an almost perfect drug to treat COVID-19, or when almost every person on the planet has been vaccinated against coronavirus. (Bill Gates — Gates Notes)

Bill Gates is

demanding indemnity

against lawsuits before he agrees to distribute vaccines.

not be held accountable for any health-endangering side effects.

I understand the importance of accelerating timelines for vaccines in general [...] there is a risk of immune enhancement.