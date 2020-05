© Official White House photo/Shealah Craighead



"But White House and other administration officials rejected the recommendations over concerns that they were overly prescriptive, infringed on religious rights and risked further damaging an economy that Mr. Trump was banking on to recover quickly."

"not intended to infringe on First Amendment rights as provided in the U.S. Constitution," and that the "federal government may not prescribe standards for interactions of faith communities in houses of worship. C.D.C. offers these suggestions that faith communities may consider and accept or reject."

"Protections against religious discrimination aren't suspended during an emergency. This means the federal government cannot single out religious conduct as somehow being more dangerous or worthy of scrutiny than comparable secular behavior."

The Trump administration is pushing back against the US Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) guidelines for lifting COVID-19 restrictions across the United States, arguing on multiple grounds including potential infringement on religious liberty.The New York Times reports The religious recommendations currently under consideration includeThe Times adds that another draft of the document clarifies that its recommendations areHHS Office for Civil Rights director Roger Severino said:COVID-19 lockdown orders across the country have forced the suspension of many public gatherings and activities across the country for fear of spreading the virus.A number of states have either either prohibited in-person services outright or severely limited the number of people who can be in a church at the same time.US Attorney General William Barr has repeatedly warned states that