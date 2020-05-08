A meridional (wavy) jet stream flow -associated with low solar activity- is in full swing, dragging brutal polar air anomalously-far south/north.
Record (sometimes historic) COLD is currently buffeting vast regions of the globe, from North America to Australia, Europe to Southern Africa. You really do have to hand it to the global warming cabal — even in the face of such extreme odds -and logic- they're doggedly pursuing their absurd "world on fire" rhetoric:
Though it's easy to paint a picture when you're in control of the brush strokes. Using debunked climate models and fraudulent temperature datasets will see you arrive at whatever conclusion you desire — it's really that simple.
Ignoring the Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect, as the IPCC do, and then extrapolating those cosmopolitan temperature readings out to the rest of the planet will of course skew the picture. When natural vegetation is replaced with buildings, pavement, and spurious heat sources like air conditioning units, cars, and ice cream trucks are added, the microclimate around thermometer sites changes.
For example, as pointed out by Dr. Roy Spencer, this time last year Miami International Airport set a new high temperature record of 98F for the month of May. The thermometer in question is at the west end of the south runway at the airport, at the center of the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale metroplex:
And and on top of that obfuscation and fraudulent extrapolation, where no thermometer station coverage exists -so the majority of the planet then- our friends NOAA simply "guess" or "fill in the gaps".
With this guesswork the agency, in partnership with a few small fractions of other organizations (such as NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies), have managed to craft a wholly unnaturally linear temperature trend that is supposedly on course to deliver Earth an "unprecedented climatic catastrophe" within the next few months/years/decades — nobody can quite agree on the time-frame...
The planet as a whole has been substantially cooling for at least the past 5 years — even NOAA's own datasets confirm this.
And that cooling trend is continuing into May, 2020 — just as the Northern Hemisphere hits a key growing stage. Expect vast crop losses moving forward. Mitigate these by growing your own. Now is the time to get your hands dirty.
NORTH AMERICA (MAY 10)
SOUTH AMERICA (MAY 7)
EUROPE (MAY 13)
SOUTHERN AFRICA (MAY 11)
AUSTRALIA (MAY 21)
The COLD TIMES are returning in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow.
Even NASA agrees, in part at least, with their forecast for this upcoming solar cycle (25) revealing it will be "the weakest of the past 200 years," with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and GROW YOUR OWN.
