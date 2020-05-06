The COLD TIMES are returning. This isn't a conspiracy theory. Prepare.
As vast pockets of the planet currently battle anomalous May cold, it's come to light (via iceagenow.info) that the cosmopolitan Alberta city of Calgary has tied its longest stretch of temps <20C (<68F) in recorded history:
Note how most of the other stretches fall in or around previous solar minimums. Compare for yourself using the "Solar Cycles" chart below [image source twitter.com/YYC_Weather].
The stretch ran from Sept, 23, 2019 to April 28, 2020, and not since 1932/33 -and the solar minimum of cycle 16- has it been this cold for this long.
A tweet dated April 29 from Calgary Weather Records confirms the record: "Streak over. After 219 Consecutive days with maximum temperature <20°C in #Calgary, the maximum temperature was 20.1°C today. We tied the all time record before the run ended."
The COLD TIMES are returning in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow.
Even NASA agrees, in part at least, with their forecast for this upcoming solar cycle (25) revealing it will be "the weakest of the past 200 years," with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and GROW YOUR OWN.




