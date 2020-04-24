As originally logged by hmn.ru (and now deleted?), cold records have been falling across NE Russia this week as Arctic air continues to invade the transcontinental nation.
The Sakha Republic, also known as Yakutia, has broken a myriad of low temperature records as winter continues to encroach into Spring 2020.
In the village of Talon, the mercury dropped to a nipple-hardening -30.7C (-23.3F), shattering the previous April record: the -27.3C (-17.1F) set in 1966 (solar minimum of cycle 19).
While in Oymyakon, nighttime lows dropped to a bone-chilling -25C (-13F).
Average daily highs across Yakutia are running some 5-6C behind the norm this April.
The COLD TIMES are returning, the lower latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow.
Even NASA agrees, in part at least, with their forecast for this upcoming solar cycle (25) revealing it will be "the weakest of the past 200 years," with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and GROW YOUR OWN.
