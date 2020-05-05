Senator Kirsten Gillibrand
New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will headline a national "Women for Biden" call hosted by Joe Biden's campaign for president on Thursday.

Gillibrand was a leading voice in the 2018 effort to push fellow Democratic Senator Al Franken out of office after several women accused him of touching them and making them feel uncomfortable. Biden is now facing his own allegation from Tara Reade who said he sexually assaulted her when she worked for his Senate office in 1993. Biden has denied the claims and called on the National Archives and Senate to release any relevant documents.

In calling for Franken's ouster, Gillibrand set a zero-tolerance policy for sexual misconduct, saying "I think when we start having to talk about the differences between sexual assault and sexual harassment and unwanted groping you are having the wrong conversation."

She is now in the position of defending Biden as a champion for women despite Reade's claims. Gillibrand, who ran for president this cycle but dropped out in August of last year, endorsed Biden in March.