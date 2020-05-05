"An email from Biden 2020 Rapid Response Director Andrew Bates contained two news articles which strongly suggest Biden would not have been able to attend the event in question as well as a copy of then-senator Biden's schedule which also supports the claim that he did not attend the dinner. Finally, the Biden campaign also provided a letter from a man who identified himself as the former vice-president of the Gridiron Dinner which categorically denied Biden's attendance that year."

Another woman has come forward with allegations about Joe Biden's inappropriate behavior — claiming that he commented on her age and her breasts when she was only 14-years-old.At the dinner, Murray says that when she met Biden he asked her age and then, surprised by her youth, commented about how she was "very well endowed for fourteen!"Murry has six people to corroborate her claims, as well."One friend and her sister said that Murry told her details of the alleged incident more or less immediately after it happened. Four other friends of Murry's said they were told about the incident, with the same details, between two and three years after it originally occurred," Law & Crime reports.Multiple friends who Murry told about the event spoke to the outlet on the record.Anstey said that she is a Democrat and she "can't stand Trump" and that it isn't about politics, it's about men in power abusing their positions.Another friend, Katielynn Weaver, said that Murry told her about the incident over ten years ago.Aileen Callaghan, another friend, said Murry told her when they were teenagers. "It was probably 2010 when she told me," she told Law&Crime. "She mentioned that he was at an event she was with with her aunt and that he was a creep and was looking at her chest the whole time."Eva Murry's older sister, Jenna Murry, said she was told about the alleged incident "within a week or so of the dinner."Following the incident, Murry says that she would some times have to see him at campaign events and would feel sick to her stomach knowing he would be there. She said that she encountered him "about three times after that" at similar events and that "his eyes never were on my face.""I feel his comments were verbal sexual harassment," Murry said. "I think I was too naive to realize exactly what it meant at the time but I vividly remember the uncomfortable feeling I had in the pit of my stomach during the whole encounter. It wasn't Biden's words alone that made me so uncomfortable, it was the look, the tone, the whole general vibe was off.""It got overwhelming repeating myself on everyone's post," she said. "So I made a master thread with the intentions of informing my friends and family who I care very much about, just what kind of man Biden is."Murry has two children and is currently engaged."No man or woman should get away with acting that way and that is what this boils down to," she said.UPDATE VIA LAW & CRIME: