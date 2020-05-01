O:H header
This whole coronavirus thing is pretty damn fishy. There are a lot of holes in the official line that make it ripe territory for people to fill in the blanks with any number of dubious connections. And because the science on 5G shows it could potentially have a lot of negative health consequences, it was perhaps inevitable that it would be connected with the coronavirus in a cause and effect relationship. One tenuous connection is made after another and, before you know it, people are burning down 5G mast towers.

On this episode of Objective:Health we're joined again by our favourite tech expert Scottie of Scottie's Tech.Info as he helps us sort through the conspiracy to look at the 5G/coronavirus connection, or lack thereof.


