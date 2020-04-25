Society's Child
FBI raids Michigan wellness clinic for using intravenous vitamin C to treat COVID19 patients
ABC Detroit (WXYZ)
Fri, 24 Apr 2020 09:54 UTC
It's located on 26 Mile Rd. and Van Dyke in Shelby Township. The FBI confirms the raid is in connection to a questionable treatment for coronavirus that was being offered at the center.
This is the first raid of its kind raid in Michigan over a purported treatment for COVID-19.
The FBI said it is a task force operation with the Department of Health and Human Services and the FBI. Agents participating in the raid are wearing special protection because of possible risk of exposure to coronavirus.
They're gathering boxes of evidence, documents, etc. Agents arrived just after 8 a.m.
Allure has recently promoted that it is treating COVID-19 patients who aren't hospitalized using intravenous vitamin C therapy "with great results."
In a press release sent out to news stations last week, Allure said that Dr. Charles Mok, the founder of Allure Medical, is providing the high-dose intravenous vitamin C therapy to all essential workers in Michigan, saying that it is being used in hospitals around the country.
The company has several locations in metro Detroit and around the country.
Right now, it's not clear what the FBI is looking for. Stay with 7 Action News and WXYZ.com for updates to this breaking story.
Reader Comments
Not even a week after "lockdown" there was a van here in a parking lot selling Colloidal Silver in unmarked bottles. And idiots were lined up!
You know that you're living in a pulp sci-fi novel.
I apologize; I've been tossing that notion around a bit lately; it's been on my mind! The world has become so bizarre that it really does seem to me the only thing differentiating our current reality from some goofy bit of speculative fiction is there's no sexy cover art.
-That, and maybe because everything is moving out here at not-movie speeds... And there are too many trees and too much blue sky, and everybody is still wearing regular worn jeans and tee-shirts instead of silver cloth. For purely cosmetic reasons (and the desperately slow plot), we're lulled into believing that everything is still kind of normal.
But good lord, the stuff going on right now is so dumb.., it HAS to be make-believe!
"The FBI, sporting full hazmat gear, descended upon the herbal remedy clinic. The establishment targeted for having made the grave error of offering, against the wishes of the pharmacological plutocracy, a cheap and non patentable Vitamin C therapy to a public fearful of falling prey to the latest on purpose/not on purpose bio-weapon releases now speeding across the globe. The portion of the voting public not entranced by the popular omni-sex theory of human devolution, did not even bother turning in hope to TV's Reality Host and sitting U.S. president, Donald Trump for justice. The beleaguered leader being too busy defending himself against the coordinated propaganda efforts of pharma-owned media networks to deal with such small travesties. There were bigger hills to die on in the year 2020."
It's right out of a Neal Stephenson novel.
All part of the "new normal" in America ... one is assumed to be guilty and evidence is collected until a crime can be found