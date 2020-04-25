© ABC Detroit (WXYZ)



The FBI is conducting a raid at Allure Medical in Shelby Township. Police confirm to 7 Action News they are assisting the feds with the raid.It's located on 26 Mile Rd. and Van Dyke in Shelby Township. The FBI confirms the raid is in connection to a questionable treatment for coronavirus that was being offered at the center.This is the first raid of its kind raid in Michigan over a purported treatment for COVID-19.The FBI said it is a task force operation with the Department of Health and Human Services and the FBI. Agents participating in the raid are wearing special protection because of possible risk of exposure to coronavirus.They're gathering boxes of evidence, documents, etc. Agents arrived just after 8 a.m.Allure has recently promoted that it is treating COVID-19 patients who aren't hospitalizedIn a press release sent out to news stations last week, Allure said that Dr. Charles Mok, the founder of Allure Medical, is providing the high-dose intravenous vitamin C therapy to all essential workers in Michigan, saying that it is being used in hospitals around the country.The company has several locations in metro Detroit and around the country.Right now, it's not clear what the FBI is looking for. Stay with 7 Action News and WXYZ.com for updates to this breaking story.