"'abdicating [their] responsibility' to Americans. Every time we pass one of these bills, we are hearing that the real solution is coming in the next bill and the next bill. Two months of rent are going to pass by before we are actually entertaining a real bill,"

"It's witch hunt after witch hunt after witch hunt. And in the end it's people doing the witch hunt who are losing - and they've been losing by a lot. And it's not any time for witch hunts."

The US Congress has passed a nearly $500 billion Covid-19 aid package,- a move blasted as "purely political" by the GOP.The relief bill passed overwhelmingly by 388-5 after hours of debate on Thursday, securing the needed two-thirds majority and seeing only four Republicans and one Democrat vote in opposition. The aid package willto ensure companies can pay their workers, while providing anotherFour Republican lawmakers - Representatives Thomas Massie (Kentucky), Andy Biggs (Arizona), Ken Buck (Colorado), Jody Hice (Georgia) - and Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (New York) voted against the bill, while Justin Amash, an Independent, voted present.Progressive stalwart Ocasio-Cortez broke ranks with her party over concerns that the aid package would not be enough, stating lawmakers wereshe told MSNBC ahead of the vote.Observing strict safety protocols,in alphabetical order to avoid potentially spreading the lethal virus around the chamber.Though lawmakers agreed to stand six feet apart to follow social distancing guidelines, a sergeant-at-arms officer was seen asking several lawmakers to create extra space between them, none of whom wore masks.Taking a hard swipe at Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after the vote, thein a play off of a recent Trump campaign ad , whichBefore passing the aid package,with Republicans arguing that the panel is an attempt by the Democratic Party to politicize the fight against the epidemic, pointing to several House committees with far-reaching oversight powers already existing.Republicans tore into the new panel, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (California) insisting it had nothing to do with oversight.he told Fox, addingMcCarthy and other GOP opponents pointed to House committees that already have jurisdiction over the coronavirus response, including thearguing there was sufficient oversight as it is.they said. US President Donald Trump also slammed the move, insisting it was no time for "endless partisan investigations" or "witch hunts."