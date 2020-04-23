Puppet Masters
Lockdown rundown: Downing Street hints could last to 2021, Merkel gives dire warning, some American states begin lifting measures
RT
Thu, 23 Apr 2020 17:03 UTC
Asked about the prospect of some lockdown measures lasting into 2021 during a press briefing on Thursday, the prime minister's spokesman would only say that the government would do "everything we can" to keep the infection rate down.
Downing Street also refused to roll back on remarks made by England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, during the daily Covid-19 briefing on Wednesday, in which he revealed that the country will most likely need "very socially disruptive measures" into next year.
Whitty also gave a stark warning to the British public, saying they needed to be "realistic" about society returning "back to normal," claiming that could only happen with the availability of a vaccine or an effective treatment.
Johnson's administration is grappling with the 'when' and 'how' of relaxing lockdown measures, which are currently in place until at least May 7. The prospect of social distancing measures still being enforced by the turn of the year would be a massive blow, particularly to the hospitality, entertainment and leisure sectors.
The PM's spokesman on Thursday stressed that it was too early to discuss lifting the lockdown, but insisted that "the key to this is not having a second peak."
Meanwhile, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has started laying out plans to restore "some semblance of normality" by easing some of the coronavirus-related restrictions, but warned that it's too soon for any dramatic changes.
Downing Street's comments come as more than 500 brave volunteers received the first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday as part of UK clinical trials. The vaccine has been developed by teams at the University of Oxford's Jenner Institute and Oxford Vaccine Group.
UK Covid-19 figures published by the Department of Health and Social Care on Thursday recorded 138,078 cases of the disease - resulting in 18,738 deaths - 616 in the last 24-hour period.
Reader Comments
Joyly 2020-04-23T17:54:03Z
Problem is they all believe the lock down has kept the virus under control - so there will be more.
Joyly · 2020-04-23T18:00:43Z
Fauci: a return of the virus in the fall. This is the man who told POTUS to shut down America or 2.2 million Americans would die. CDC: it is likely to be even more devastating. Straight out fear mongering in preparation for vaccinations. Why are CDC and Fauci talking to the press? Should not they be advising the POTUS, who makes a decision and then announces it? It is not their place to be deciding policy.
Recent Comments
Fauci: a return of the virus in the fall. This is the man who told POTUS to shut down America or 2.2 million Americans would die. CDC: it is...
I'm with Gauranga - Djoko has always demonstrated the best qualities of a world-class athlete. He and Nadal both - super competitive, but gracious...
And look! Here's the Apollo sites! LOL LOL
Problem is they all believe the lock down has kept the virus under control - so there will be more.
You can't get blood out of a stone, but you could introduce more wealth taxes. Putin did as soon as relief packages were announced.
Scotland's Sturgeon laid out an initial plan to phase out the lockdown, saying it was time to have a 'grown up' conversation about returning to normality. But she too made sure to include a dire warning: In the U.S., Trump 'strongly' disagreed with Georgia's decision to lift their lockdown: For his part, Fauci is 'convinced' the U.S. should brace for a return of the virus in fall, with the CDC warning that it is 'likely' to be 'even more devastating'. That 'likely' is likely entirely made up, i.e., it's BS. They have no way of predicting that kind of thing.
Merkel said people shouldn't be complacent: France plans for schools and businesses to all reopen on May 11 across the entire country, i.e. all regions must lift lockdown measures at the same time. Over in Russia, 21 regions plan to adopt the QR-code system already in use in Moscow to restrict movement during their quarantine.