© Robert Falvey

Aliens, weird cloud formations or just optical illusions - many people across the Rebel County have been asking about the giant rings seen around the sun today.The rings, which appeared in the sky around lunchtime and persisted for a few hours, caught the eye of many an amateur astronomer, including Robert Falvey, who took a few pics on them while on his 2km walk on the Commons Road on the northside of the city.And Robert wasn't the only Leesider looking to the sky and wondering what was going on, if social media is any guide.Robert reckoned they were "weird and amazing" asked CorkBeo to look into it, so we asked Caoimhin de Bhailis of Blackrock Castle Observatory who came up with the scientific explanation."It's not a really rare phenomenon, but it's rarer than rainbows and can look very spectacular."