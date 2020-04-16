Society's Child
Four Michigan Sheriffs say they won't enforce Governor Gretchen Whitmer's totalitarian orders
The Federalist
Wed, 15 Apr 2020 00:01 UTC
Citing concerns over violating civil liberties, sheriffs Mike Borkovich, Ted Schendel, Ken Falk, and Kim Cole who protect counties along Lake Michigan in the northwest part of the mitten said in a joint statement that the governor "has created a vague framework of emergency laws that only confuse Michigan citizens."
"As a result, we will not have strict enforcement of these orders," the sheriffs said. "We will deal with every case as an individual situation and apply common sense in assessing the apparent violation... We believe that we are the last line of defense in protecting your civil liberties."
On Thursday, Whitmer issued one of the most restrictive stay-at-home orders in the country, if not the strictest. While lottery tickets are still permitted under the governor's order, sales of fruit and vegetable seeds are prohibited, even though home gardening would further enhance social distancing. People are also prohibited from buying paint.
Michiganders are also barred from traveling "between residences" if they own a second property, though the governor's order exempts out-of-state residents allowing such individuals to take refuge in their Michigan homes. Under Whitmer, even crossing the street to a neighbor's house, unless for specific exceptions, has been deemed illegal by the stroke of her pen.
Whitmer first issued a shelter in place order on March 23 with the additional guidelines sparking controversy last week. The extreme measures have prompted an online recall petition for the governor's removal to circulate which has now racked up more than 250,000 signatures as of this writing.
Meanwhile, thousands converged in the state capital of Lansing Wednesday to protest Whitmer's rules.
Six Republican congressmen from the state also condemned the governor's new orders on Tuesday.
"Your latest order is far too restrictive and includes provisions that seem arbitrary and internally inconsistent... We believe there is a better approach," they wrote in a joint letter signed by Reps. Paul Mitchell, Fred Upton, Tim Walberg, Bill Huizenga, John Moolenaar, and Jack Bergman.
