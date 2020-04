Four sheriffs in northern Michigan declared Wednesday they would not be enforcing recent executive orders signed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer implemented to slow the spread of the novel Wuhan coronavirus in the state.Citing concerns over violating civil liberties, sheriffs Mike Borkovich, Ted Schendel, Ken Falk, and Kim Cole who protect counties along Lake Michigan in the northwest part of the mitten said in a joint statement that the governor "has created a vague framework of emergency laws that only confuse Michigan citizens."Whitmer first issued a shelter in place order on March 23 with the additional guidelines sparking controversy last week. The extreme measures have prompted an online recall petition for the governor's removal to circulate which has now racked up more than 250,000 signatures as of this writing. Meanwhile, thousands converged in the state capital of Lansing Wednesday to protest Whitmer's rules.Six Republican congressmen from the state also condemned the governor's new orders on Tuesday.Tristan Justice is a staff writer at The Federalist focusing on the 2020 presidential campaigns. Follow him on Twitter at @JusticeTristan or contact him at Tristan@thefederalist.com.