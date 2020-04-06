Society's Child
Maine Sheriff says he will not enforce unconstitutional directives: 'This is not Nazi Germany!'
Fri, 03 Apr 2020 00:01 UTC
"We will not be setting up a Police State. PERIOD," he wrote. "The Sheriff's Office will not purposefully go out and stop vehicles because they are on the road or stop and ask why people are out and about. To do so puts our officers at risk. This is not Nazi Germany or Soviet Russia where you are asked for your papers!"
The sheriff's announcement comes as a welcome sign to Americans who have been arrested for inane things like praying outside, surfing, or trying to drive to work. Someone has to stand up to the unconstitutional directives that are being handed down daily by government officials and it will fall on the sheriffs to uphold what they know to be their legal and lawful duties, none of which involve trampling the rights of citizens.
"Please use common sense during this executive order. We are more interested in the safety and well-being of the public as well as our officers at this time. With that being said, we are sworn to uphold the Constitution and laws of the State - for any unlawful act/situation, arrestees will be taken into custody and transported for fingerprinting and bail."
Nichols made it clear that he only intends to arrest for matters of law-breaking, and nothing else. Executive orders aren't laws. He finished his announcement with words of encouragement for his constituents: "Most of you are doing a fantastic job - we appreciate that! Please look out for one another, especially the elderly and shut-ins. Please be a good neighbor/citizen always showing compassion. Please be kind especially on social media, negativity online only adds to the stress people are currently experiencing."
Nichols signed this brave decree with his name and followed it with "Of the People, For the People."
The sheriffs of America have great power and authority where unconstitutional executive overreach is concerned. All the sheriffs of our nation should start conferencing with Sheriff Nichols immediately to learn more about the limits of their offices. Frankly, I'm surprised it took this long for one to come forward with this common-sense response to unlawful acts by state officials. Perhaps a good exercise for people stuck on lockdown would be to call their local sheriff's office and find out where the local sheriff stands on this very important issue of the people's rights.
Comment: At least some Americans seem to want to fight back against threats to their constitution. It looks like another Sheriff and Congressman in Idaho are saying the same. From Idaho Statesman:
North Idaho legislator, sheriff dispute governor's stay-home order amid pandemic
Rachel Roberts and Ruth Brown
April 02, 2020 03:13 PM, Updated April 03, 2020 03:34 PM
In a letter posted on the Bonner County Sheriff's Office Facebook page Thursday afternoon, Sheriff Daryl Wheeler asks Idaho Gov. Brad Little to reconsider the statewide stay-home order that was issued March 25 to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
"I do not believe that suspending the Constitution was wise," Wheeler's letter reads. "Because COVID-19 is nothing like the Plague."
Wheeler references a letter written by Alfie Oakes, the founder and CEO of Florida-based Oakes Farms Seed to Table. Oakes' March 24 letter to U.S. Sen. Rick Scott argues that the long-term economic effects of a stay-home order outweigh the risk of spreading the coronavirus. Oakes also suggests that the coronavirus pandemic has been given traction by the media and "globalists" in an attempt to keep President Donald Trump from being reelected.
"With the incredible power that the Globalists yield over the World Health Organization and mainstream media, they easily created this incredible — yet completely baseless — fear around the world regarding COVID-19," Oakes' letter reads.
According to Wheeler and Oakes, the information provided by the World Health Organization regarding the global pandemic is unreliable.
"We were misled by public health officials," Wheeler's letter continues. "Now it is time to reinstate our Constitution."
...
"In the spirit of liberty and the Constitution, you can request those that are sick to stay home," Wheeler writes. "But, at the same time, you must release the rest of us to go on with our normal business."
Idaho legislator asks constituents to defy order
Idaho Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, who represents Bonner County's district in the House, asked her constituents to openly defy Little's order in her official newsletter. She claimed the governor's order was " unconstitutional, unAmerican, and not the Idaho way."
"I am not sure why the Idaho governor has followed in the footsteps of, at this point, mostly liberal states and issued an order for all Idahoans to stay at home for 21 days and for all non-essential businesses to close," Scott wrote in her newsletter Thursday.
Scott's newsletter focused on local jurisdictions' right to choose if they should enforce the order and the right to assemble for church services.
"This will not end if we do not push back, and I am urging you to stand firm on your constitutional rights and exercise them often," Scott wrote. "And support others who do the same."
