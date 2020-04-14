Gates openly said that he wants to vaccinate all people in the entire world! The search for the vaccine will approximately take up to 18 months. How long would it be to vaccinate the entire world? Meanwhile, it is IMPOSSIBLE to return to any normalization of the previous condition of freedom. Gates is achieving world dominance and nobody is standing up. God help us! The man is a megalomaniac who wants to hold the world hostage to his vaccine! That makes no sense. This is not the only disease. So what about every other disease? We stay locked down for life?
Gates supported Climate Change and getting to ZERO CO2. He has accomplished that. He wanted to shut down air traffic - he did! He has been investing in vegetarian products because he wanted to shut down the beef industry? The goal of Climate Change was to shut down the manufacturing industry. He has succeeded! Everything Greta wanted has been accomplished. People cannot leave their homes so they are not driving cars. This is the life the Climate Change extremists have wanted for a long time.
On Liberty in 1859. There is NO justification for any government to exert such power over the people as to imprison them even under the pretense it is for their own benefit. This is tyranny!
Comment: How about both? Gates is insane AND he's working towards an agenda - that is now much more clear.
Common Sense which inspired the American Revolution, that governments confuse themselves as being the object of civilization when it is the people. This is the greatest danger of socialism, the survival of the state comes before the people. This is what Gates is doing; the king is dead, long live Bill Gates!
The numbers concerning this COVID-19 just do not support this action of shutting down the world economy. The damage is beyond repair. The number of small businesses filing for bankruptcy in the Netherlands, France, and Germany is at historic highs. The destruction inflicted that is permanently wiping out jobs will only come back as civil unrest. The youth in Southern Europe were already suffering from the loss of jobs with unemployment rates which hit as high as 60% in some areas.
The future is being systematically destroyed because governments cannot possibly meet their obligations with all the social programs they promised. The Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank were trapped with negative interest rates. They cannot continue to buy government bonds. We are looking at the justification of ending the financial system as we knew it. What will that mean to bonds? Get out of ALL government bonds!
Most journalists are no longer on our side. They care not about the people, all they see is a political agenda and even that they have no idea what they are cheering for by advocating the overthrow of Trump. They are stooges for a secret agenda of totalitarianism.
Is this planned accelerationism? Do they really have something in store to 'save us' this time?