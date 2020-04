'Paper of record' forced to correct same factual error twice in one weekThe New York Times touts itself as a tireless purveyor of facts. One installment in its latest ad campaign reads: "Truth. It's hard to find." But the Times's recent coverage of the coronavirus pandemic suggests the so-called paper of record is itself struggling to find the truth.Several days later, Gabriel posted an addendum (11 retweets) to "clarify."Here's the correction printed in the Times that same day.Here's the correction the Times published on Tuesday,Sure, everyone makes mistakes. But making the same mistake twice in less than a week and being forced to run identical corrections days after the fact? That's pretty embarrassing for the New York Times, an institution prone to fits of ostentatious self-regard which promotes itself with ( award-winning ) slogans such as: "Truth. It's more important now than ever."On the same day the Times published its first story on the SCCM study, the paper also ran an article about major television networks debating whether to stop airing Trump's daily briefings on the coronavirus to prevent the spread of "information that doctors and public health officials have called ill informed, misleading or downright wrong."Perhaps the media should get their own houses in order and hunt down the elusive truth about why, despite Trump's shortcomings, the American people still see the president as a more reliable source than the national media.Why indeed.Andrew Stiles is senior writer at the Washington Free Beacon. He can be reached at stiles@freebeacon.com.