U.S. President Donald Trump's reelection campaign has filed a libel lawsuit against The New York Times (NYT),The lawsuit was filed on February 26 with the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, the state's trial-level court, and isSpecifically, the litigation concernsfrom 1986 to 1994.It was headlinedwith a subhead adding,Quid pro quo is a Latin term meaning a favor in exchange for a favor.The lawsuit argues thatand that theIt also alleges the"The Trump campaign has turned to the courts to try to punish an opinion writer for having an opinion they find unacceptable," Eileen Murphy, a spokeswoman for the NYT, said in a statement."Fortunately, the law protects the right of Americans to express their judgments and conclusions, especially about events of public importance," Murphy added. "We look forward to vindicating that right in this case."Trump often refers to various news media outlets as "fake news" and has called elements of the U.S. news media "the enemy of the American people."An investigation by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller chronicled Moscow's campaign of hacking and social-media propaganda to bolster Trump's 2016 candidacy and damage his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton. The probe discovered numerous contacts between people associated with Trump's campaign and Russians.but also didn't exonerate Trump of obstruction of justice related to the investigation.Trump's reelection campaign has retained Charles J. Harder, a lawyer with a reputation for waging combative legal battles against prominent news media outlets, according to the NYT.