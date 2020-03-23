© Pixabay

Still at it in 2020

The descent of

The New York Times

into this unprecedented level of propagandizing for the narrative of Russia's threat to U.S. democracy is dramatic evidence of a broader problem of abuses by corporate media of their socio-political power.

Gareth Porter is an independent investigative journalist and historian and winner of the 2012 Gellhorn Prize for Journalism. His latest book, with John Kiriakou, is "The CIA Insider's Guide to the Iran Crisis: From CIA Coup to the Brink of War."