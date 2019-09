© Tom Williams/Getty Images



"The irony is that this book is not an attack on Kavanaugh. It's very balanced. If people actually read the book, they'll see it's very fair and meticulous and well reported. Liberals are not going to be satisfied. This is not an 'Impeach Kavanaugh' book."

"In today's journalistic world, the conversation is a bit irrelevant, because for most of the people who read the New York Times online or on their phones, it doesn't matter. It's all the same. Your average reader is not gonna really know or care where it is. They played it up pretty big, and I have to tell you: When I first read it, I had no idea it was in the Review. I tapped on a link, and at the top it said 'News Analysis.' And I also didn't know it was a book adaptation, because I didn't even get to the end. I get the point of view of the activists. They want the Times to further their agenda, but that's not the Times' job."

As much as the new flurry of reports concerning Brett Kavanaugh's college behavior has reignited a debate over his suitability to serve on the Supreme Court,It began over the weekend, with an adaptation from Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly's new book, The Education of Brett Kavanaugh. Their excerpt surfaced a previously unreported allegation, from former Yale classmate Max Stier, that Kavanaugh's friends once "pushed his penis into the hand of a female student" during a drunken dorm party. It also reported that "Mr. Stier, who runs a nonprofit organization in Washington, notified senators and the FBI about this account, but the FBI did not investigate."and provoking the inevitable presidential tweetstorm : "DO YOU BELIEVE WHAT THESE HORRIBLE PEOPLE WILL DO OR SAY. They are looking to destroy, and influence his opinions - but played the game badly. They should be sued!"At the same time,For one thing,("Having a penis thrust in your face at a drunken dorm party may seem like harmless fun...") There was also a subsequently appendedIt was an oversight, to be sure, but one that gave right-wing critics something to scream about.Of course, conservatives weren't the only ones screaming. In liberal corners, the Times came under fire for running the Kavanaugh revelations in the paper's Sunday Review section. The Review is under the purview of the Opinion department, as opposed to the News pages, where, according to the logic, the story would have carried more weight. Moreover, some critics took issue with the notion of Times reporters withholding newsworthy information to coincide with the publication of their book. That is, indeed, a tricky thing for the Times to navigate, especially as more reporters than ever before are landing book deals, and the paper is trying to get a better handle on it all Nonetheless,In a Twitter thread responding to the furor over the Kavanaugh story, the Times' communications department acknowledged , "The new revelations contained in the piece were uncovered during the reporting process for the book, which is why this information did not appear in The Times before the excerpt." The department also noted that the Sunday Review "includes both news analysis and opinion pieces. The section frequently runs excerpts of books produced by Times reporters."It's not as if books by Times reporters don't get covered in the News pages, as was the case with , say, revelations about Harvey Weinstein from Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey's new book just last week. These things are handled on a case-by-case basis, and there's no hard and fast rule. But in this instance, given the backlash, the rhyme or reason seems interesting.People familiar with how things went down told me thatlet alone a big page-one treatment (the type many lefties would have been salivating for). Instead, Pogrebin and Kelly were told that they could pitch the Review, which is entirely independent of the News department. I asked for clarification as to what about the story wasn't News-pages-worthy, but the Times declined to comment, as did Kelly and Pogrebin. (A Times spokesperson did, however, point out that "it's not unusual for Opinion or Sunday Review pieces to break news.")I got mixed reactions from insiders as to whether the Times made the right call. Some agree that the new material, as presented in the book, wasn't earth-shattering, especially since the anonymous woman at the center of the alleged penis-thrusting incident claims to not remember it. (In a related story, the Washington Post revealed on Monday that it "did not publish a story" about the incident last year "in part because the intermediaries declined to identify the alleged witness and because the woman who was said to be involved declined to comment.") Others feel that if a piece of reporting meets the standards of the Review, then it should meet the standards of the News department, and vice versa.Summing up the internal vibe on this overall, one source said, "The most charitable read is that the Times sometimes twists itself in knots with weird internal rules and traditions."And then there's this perspective, as another Times source put it:Similarly, in the words of a former high-ranking Times figure,