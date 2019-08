© AP/Matt Dunham



"All the statements made by journalists he worked with in the books and articles they've written and TV shows they've appeared on about their integrity versus Julian's lack thereof, I can say are complete lies. I'm witness to it. Nick Davies, Julian's main contact at The Guardian, has repeatedly made the claim Julian had a cavalier attitude to human life - that's simply not true. If there was any cavalier attitude, it was among Guardian journalists. They had disdain for the impact of this material, a type of 'gallows humour' as to what would happen those named in the documents if they were released."

"This was highly alarming to me, and I raised it with Julian. He's a genius but he has a certain naivety about him - he thought highly of these guys, felt they were part of a collective effort and all in it together, rather than him being the source and them being the journalists. He didn't quite believe they'd be pushing him out onto the plank, then saying 'it's not us, we're just reporters'. It's shameful."

Walls Closing In

"Julian was their fall guy. They printed a lie. These two high priests of journalistic integrity very happily colluded, reporting on something that hadn't happened. The entire searchable Afghan War Logs interface was the sole creation of The Guardian, they promoted it on their website and in the paper, but then they turned round and said 'we didn't publish this, Julian did'. They set him up from the start. They should be in jail too." -Mark Davis

Award-winning journalist Mark Davis has exposed the extent to which The Guardian and New York Times betrayed Julian Assange in 2010, and have played a pivotal and consciously dishonest role in smearing him ever since.Speaking at an event in Sydney, Australia 8th August, Davis recalled how he'd closely followed Assange's activities in the first half of that year in order to make a series of programmes on the WikiLeaks founder's life for Australia's Special Broadcasting Service - he ended up with so much material he was able to compile a documentary, Inside WikiLeaks.In particular,Provided to WikiLeaks by Chelsea Manning, the files offeredin the country, including a number of extrajudicial killings.Publication was ostensibly to be a- The Guardian went to the extent of establishing a dedicated operations room, dubbed "the bunker", in order to facilitate the project.Davis spent some time there, and feels hisserve to dynamite two "enduring slurs" against Assange's character - namely, that he hadtowards the lives of individuals named in the documents his organisation released, and hisin comparison to the mainstream reporters with whom he collaborated. In fact, he suggestsDavis said:He explained that at no point in the bunker did Davis witness Guardian journalists "express any concern whatsoever" about putting people's lives at risk, although he saw Assange do so on several occasions. Moreover, the issue of exposing the identities of thousands of people - an inevitable and obvious consequence of publishing tens of thousands of sensitive documents - was never "taken seriously" by the reporters involved, he alleges.Chillingly though, Davis claimed he did once witness a discussion between Davies and fellow reporter David Leigh - when Assange wasn't present - about whether the name of a particular person should be published. Davies was steadfastly opposed, albeit purely out of fear of governmental reprisal, rather than anxieties over the individual in question's safety.Leigh allegedly responded - proof, Davis suggested,Davis said:who allegedly "fawned all over" Assange in the bunker - would go on to. Underlining the journalist's negligent approach to operational security, in that book- contrary to Assange's explicit warnings - to use the confidential encryption password Davis went on to recall that as the War Logs' mutually-agreed publication deadline loomed, both the Times and Guardian grew increasingly anxious about being associated with the material. His film, shot just prior to the release, documents this transformation in real-time - in one highly illuminating segment, Assange informs Gavin MacFayden, then-director of the University of London's Centre for Investigative Journalism,by publishing analysis of the Afghan War Logs first.The 'naivety' Davis referenced is palpably on display -Assange splutters bemusedly, in evident disbelief a newspaper would actively be resistant to publishing a seismic exclusive. As Davis said,Simultaneously, Assange himself was also growing increasingly anxious, in his case about theand despite repeated requests he wasn't provided with staff or technical support to redact them. As a result, the WikiLeaks chief took up the "moral responsibility" for the files -, so he was compelled to "literally work all night" to, Davis said.In a perverse irony, the documentarian also exposed how despite Assange ultimately acquiescing to publishing the Logs Sunday 25th July 2010 in order to allow The Guardian and Times to 'report' on the story the next day, the plan was disrupted by technical issues with the WikiLeaks website.As Assange struggled to get the content online, Davis said he was inundated with "panicked, hysterical calls" from The Times and Guardian, which grew more hysterical as the day wore on - the two outlets were literally on the verge of 'stopping the presses', as the front-page splashes on the Afghan War Logs were entirely predicated on the notion WikiLeaks had published the documents the day prior.- The Guardian and the Times nevertheless ran their scheduled stories on 26th July 2010, reporting on the release of the logs, despite the fact they hadn't actually appeared on the WikiLeaks website.