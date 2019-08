© AFP / Delil SOULEIMAN

A supposed survey of war-torn Syria by America's so-called "newspaper of record" was not merely shoddy journalism; it was a cynical attempt to rewrite the history of the eight-year war.Even the sly way the word 'victory' is put in quotation marks indicates, from the outset, the insidious purpose of the article.The regime-change plot goes back to at least 2005 as this old CNN interview clumsily admits.With mawkish words, the New York Times reporters effect to lament the rubble and grief among the Syrian population. But all the while, the implication conveyed is that President Bashar Assad "presided over the destruction."It would be easy to dismiss the article for the ropey, agenda-led "journalism" that it is. But since journalism is reputed to be the "first draft" of writing history, it is therefore important that the distortion presented by the NY Times is repudiated for the outright falsification that it is.First is the staggering assertion that Syria's lunar landscape of destruction was brought about by warplanes and artillery deployed by the state's armed forces.Probably the most infamous episode was the American obliteration of the city of Raqqa two years ago during which an estimated 1,600 people, including women and children, were buried under rubble from indiscriminate bombing.A third astounding distortion is the apparent absence of terror groups in Syria's war.Former urban areas like eastern Aleppo and Douma held siege under a reign of terror are referred to as "rebel-held" districts.The latter presume to know better about what really happened, and consequently routinely infer that "regime minders" accompanying them are coercing the civilian interviewees to mouth pro-Assad propaganda.Imagine the feat of mental gymnastics.What we have instead is the NY Times affecting a kind of grief and condescension towards the Syrian people who have been, it is claimed, plunged into misery by their government and its Russian ally. It is inconceivable, according to this narrative, that the Syrian people and their armed forces may have perhaps won the most dramatic, heroic battle in modern times against a behemoth of US-backed enemies whose terror tactics plumbed the depths of depravity.Rather amusingly, if it weren't so sickening, was a separate report by the NY Times only the day before which proclaimed that, "ISIS [Islamic State] Is Regaining Strength in Iraq and Syria".So, in the previous screed masquerading as a detailed survey of Syria, there is no mention of terror groups. Yet, in the second report the reader is told that the "Islamic State is on the rise again". How is such a colossal contradiction entertained by the editors?That other report kicks off with this laughable claim: "Five months after American-backed forces ousted the Islamic State from its last [sic] shard of territory in Syria, the terrorist group is gathering new strength, conducting guerrilla attacks across Iraq and Syria, retooling its financial networks and targeting new recruits at an allied-run tent camp, American and Iraqi military and intelligence officers said."While the NY Times is cynically exploiting Syria for its own agenda-driven story-telling, the real task of defeating foreign-backed terror groups was continuing this week in Idlib province, northwestern Syria. The Syrian Arab Army captured the town of Khan Sheikhoun from militants affiliated to Hayat Tahrir al Sham (formerly Nusra Front, formerly Al Qaeda.) That is in spite of credible claims of armed support from NATO member Turkey whose military incursion into Syrian territory was pushed back. The US is also allegedly implicated in covertly arming the last redoubt of terror groups in Idlib.The systematic distortion and lies told by Western corporate-controlled media about Syria continues, even when victory against Washington's infernal imperialist crimes is staring them in the face.