Whiteness is evil

Graham Dockery is an Irish journalist, commentator, and writer at RT. Previously based in Amsterdam, he wrote for DutchNews and a scatter of local and national newspapers.

The New York Times has spent 50 paragraphs explaining why it's wrong for a majority-white college to feature mostly white people in its homecoming video. Why? Because the mere sight of caucasians infuriates the Times.The nonsensical furor kicked off in September, when the University of Wisconsin in Madison released a two-minute video depicting sunny scenes of campus life. Students cheered at a football game, cycled through UW's picturesque lakeside grounds, and sang a cappella for the camera.Social-justice-minded students took issue with the fact that nearly everyone in the video was white.End of story? No. The New York Times published a 50-paragraph jeremiad on Wednesday, probing the controversy surrounding the video, in light of what it called a "history of racist incidents" at the school (at least one of which turned out to be a hoax ). A cross-section of the college's African-American students were interviewed. They all concluded that the video made them feel left out, and the replacement video felt like a half-hearted apology."This fall, more than 30,000 undergraduates began the school year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Fewer than 1,000 of them are African-American," the Times solemnly declared.The Civil Rights Act is in force here, just like it is on every other inch of American soil. The Ku Klux Klan does not burn crosses on the quad.It's simply a predominantly white university in a predominantly white state, but that's not good enough for the Times' writers, for whom a klansman lurks around every corner.A hypothetical question, but you can probably guess the answer.The University of Wisconsin held its own discussion on "whiteness in queer spaces" earlier this year, where white students were invited to "address and discuss their role in oppressive whiteness in queer spaces, community, and beyond."