Norman Lewis is a writer, speaker and consultant on innovation and technology, was most recently a Director at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, where he set up and led their crowdsourced innovation service. Follow him on Twitter @Norm_Lewis

Predicting the future is always notoriously difficult. The unprecedented response to the Covid-19 crisis means most bets are off on what may happen, apart from reinforcing the ideaAlbert Einstein famously quipped that he never thought about the future because it came soon enough. He might have been a genius, but he didn't experience the coronavirus crisis - and thus could not imagine a time when society would be so obsessed with thinking about the future.There are a number of difficulties with trying to anticipate what society might be like after this crisis. In the first instance, we have no idea how long this will go on. Experts disagree.In each case, the outcomes could be significantly different.Second, whatever happens in the futureCrises are never one-way streets.But - and this is critical -in which what happened in the past will disappear or can be ignored. Nor will pandemics be the new normal.But the consequences, particularly of the unprecedented global state bailout which the Financial Times estimates to be around $4.5tn , will have a direct bearing on the future and in different ways.is the one definite in a sea of uncertainty. In the UK the government has promised loans and grants to businesses worth £330bn, and basic pay for company employees who are left workless. The Treasury is propping up wage support, grants, tax holidays and loan guarantees. It has relaxed banking regulations to ensure lenders can provide £190 billion of extra credit, and the authorities are using moral suasion to conscript them into the Covid 'war effort' and back small businesses. Even despite this, it is estimated thatWith echoes of a wartime command economy, ministers are coordinating supermarkets to distribute food and manufacturers to make ventilators. This might evoke wartime parallels, but the analogy is inapt.Why? Becausewhich creates the conditions for renewed growth. The post-war boom demonstrated this all too clearly in the 20th century.And this is what is being studiously ignored in the many fantasies being suggested as heralding the future.Claims that this crisis is forcing traditional business to embrace the digital age , for example, are merely highlighting how vacuous the claims made by many are that we have been in a new fast-moving age of disruption and innovation. The fact that some old-line industries - from media and entertainment through retail to food and beverages - are having to go online to survive the lockdown highlights how stagnant, not innovative, so much of our economy has been, and remains.The idea, too, thatWhile this may appeal to doomsday environmentalists - less commuting means less congestion, less pollution and lower CO2 -rather than the fact that it is at home. Is it productive or decorative?The so-called coronavirus war has revealed another less-acknowledged reality of the stagnant economy: namely thatthan the much-hyped white collar 'information' or service workers. How much difference would it make if many of the latter jobs simply disappeared? But the absence of construction, agricultural, transport, delivery, and indeed health workers, to name a few, brings home the fact that even in the 'digital age',in sectors that have suffered decades of stagnation, non-investment and non-innovation.Even some highlights of the current crisis, like 'Project Pitlane' - the collaboration of seven F1 engineering teams based in England to rapidly develop a continuous positive airway pressure breathing device - should not be over-hyped. Without diminishing the accomplishment, we should soberly reflect on the fact that the best of British engineering has re-engineered an existing off-patent device, not created a breakthrough in health care.The immediate crisis has made the world unfamiliar. But yesterday's ideas have not disappeared.More importantly, the risk-averse culture of precaution around climate change in particular will be larger than life. Why? Because what people have seen in the behaviour of the state - particularly the disbanding of the rule book of fiscal responsibility - will raise the obvious question: "If all this is what was necessary to deal with Covid-19, what about the climate emergency?"shut down schools, stop flights, stop people driving cars, reduce our carbon footprints, stop fossil fuel exploitation, etc.And this is surely the point about the future. While the economic consequences are going to be felt for generations to come, the more immediate effect will be its political impact.What Covid-19 has already accomplished is the final nail in the coffin of the phoney post-war ideological battle between free-marketeers and state 'socialists'. Already the banners flying in society have inscribedfollowing Margaret Thatcher's famous dictum 'There is no alternative to the market' after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1989.When Howard Davies, the chairman of Royal Bank of Scotland, jokingly quipped in the Financial Times that "if the government said it was nationalising all the UK's shoe shops, people would regard it as entirely plausible," he was not exaggerating.The authoritarian trends already on display in the current lockdown are perhaps a harbinger of a future society run along managerial principles.But crises are never one-way streets. The examples of social solidarity we have seen suggestThis remains an unknown. But the renewal of the role of the state is not. We do not need to speculate about its future; it has already arrived.