© AP Photo / Hani Mohammed

A military spokesman for Yemen's Houthi militants said Sunday that the group targeted Riyadh and several southern Saudi citiesovernight, Houthi media reported.The spokesman was quoted as saying by the Almasirah news channel that Saturday night attacksin Jazan, Najran and Asir.The attacks were launchedCross-border violence comes despite a call by the UN chief on Thursday to cease fire amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic. The internationally recognised Yemeni government and its Saudi supporters reportedly backed the proposal as did the Houthis.A Saudi-led coalition of mostly Arab states has conducted military operations in support of Yemeni President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi against the Houthi movement since 2015.and that there were no reported injuries or deaths, according to the Saudi state-run SPA news agency.Twitter users shared video of what is claimed to be debris left behind of an interceptor missile after an attack against against Riyadh and Jizan . Earlier, ​Colonel Turki al-Malki, a Saudi-led coalition spokesman, confirmed the interception of the missiles, and said that the rocket interceptions "caused some shrapnel due to the destruction of the two missiles".